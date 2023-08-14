Louisiana Tech graduate inspires young readers with ‘Inch by Inch - Becoming a Bookworm!’

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - A 2020 graduate of Louisiana Tech University’s College of Education and Human Sciences is encouraging children to read with her recently-published book, “Inch by Inch - Becoming a Bookwork!”

Sarah Ryan and her father, Greg Ryan, co-wrote the book as a way to encourage young children to find joy in reading, even when it seems to be a daunting task.

“My dad and I decided to write ‘Inch by Inch - Becoming a Bookwork!’ out of a shared passion for education and our belief in the transformative power of reading,” Ryan said. “We’ve always believed that reading is the gateway to knowledge and imagination.”

Ian the Inchworm is the main character of the story, and he loves school but finds reading to be a challenge. With friends and family by his side, Ian realizes reading is a skill he can sharpen one small step at a time.

“The character of Ian the Inchworm was inspired by the concept of small but consistent steps leading to significant progress, an approach we believe is pivotal in the process of learning to read and cultivating a love for it,” Ryan said. “Our book is a testament to our belief that every child can develop a love for reading, and every small step taken is a step closer to this goal.”

Ryan said her time at Louisiana Tech University deeply influenced her in writing the book as she was taught not just what children need to learn, but also how they learn and process information.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the community at Louisiana Tech, specifically to one of my favorite professors, Dr. Libby Manning,” Ryan said. “Dr. Manning instilled in me the power of teaching essential standards through picture books, offered invaluable education through diverse learning opportunities, and encouraged me every step of the way. I will ever loyal be!”

Manning said she is proud to have been a guide in Ryan’s journey.

“Sarah Ryan exudes enthusiasm for teaching and learning,” Manning said. “As a teacher candidate in the writing methods course, I watched her stories come to life on the page as she embraced the role of an author. Like any great writer, Sarah is also an avid reader who reads like a writer, always on the lookout for tips she finds through these mentor authors. We are proud to say she calls Louisiana Tech University home.”

To find a copy of “Inch by Inch - Becoming a Bookworm!”, visit the link here.

