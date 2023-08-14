Louisiana Tech graduate inspires young readers with ‘Inch by Inch - Becoming a Bookworm!’

"Inch by Inch - Becoming a Bookworm!" was written as a way to encourage young readers to...
"Inch by Inch - Becoming a Bookworm!" was written as a way to encourage young readers to overcome the challenges of reading one small step at a time.(Source: Louisiana Tech University)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - A 2020 graduate of Louisiana Tech University’s College of Education and Human Sciences is encouraging children to read with her recently-published book, “Inch by Inch - Becoming a Bookwork!”

Sarah Ryan and her father, Greg Ryan, co-wrote the book as a way to encourage young children to find joy in reading, even when it seems to be a daunting task.

“My dad and I decided to write ‘Inch by Inch - Becoming a Bookwork!’ out of a shared passion for education and our belief in the transformative power of reading,” Ryan said. “We’ve always believed that reading is the gateway to knowledge and imagination.”

Ian the Inchworm is the main character of the story, and he loves school but finds reading to be a challenge. With friends and family by his side, Ian realizes reading is a skill he can sharpen one small step at a time.

“The character of Ian the Inchworm was inspired by the concept of small but consistent steps leading to significant progress, an approach we believe is pivotal in the process of learning to read and cultivating a love for it,” Ryan said. “Our book is a testament to our belief that every child can develop a love for reading, and every small step taken is a step closer to this goal.”

Ryan said her time at Louisiana Tech University deeply influenced her in writing the book as she was taught not just what children need to learn, but also how they learn and process information.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the community at Louisiana Tech, specifically to one of my favorite professors, Dr. Libby Manning,” Ryan said. “Dr. Manning instilled in me the power of teaching essential standards through picture books, offered invaluable education through diverse learning opportunities, and encouraged me every step of the way. I will ever loyal be!”

Manning said she is proud to have been a guide in Ryan’s journey.

“Sarah Ryan exudes enthusiasm for teaching and learning,” Manning said. “As a teacher candidate in the writing methods course, I watched her stories come to life on the page as she embraced the role of an author. Like any great writer, Sarah is also an avid reader who reads like a writer, always on the lookout for tips she finds through these mentor authors. We are proud to say she calls Louisiana Tech University home.”

To find a copy of “Inch by Inch - Becoming a Bookworm!”, visit the link here.

WATCH: Back-to-School with Channel 8 2023

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On August 12, the Monroe Police Department HEAT team conducted multiple investigations that led...
Monroe PD arrest six people amid drug and firearm seizure
Lincoln Parish is the top growing school system in Louisiana for 2023.
Lincoln Parish schools rank as top growing school system in state
Police in Iowa responded to a car that was accidentally driven into a pool last week.
Driver accidentally floors vehicle into backyard pool, police say
Ruston BTS Party
Local Ruston community organizations host back to school event
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges

Latest News

Generic police lights
2 West Monroe residents arrested following illegal narcotics investigation
Children were able to receive school supplies, hairstyles, haircuts, food, and raffle giveaways...
Bastrop salon owner brings community together with annual back-to-school jubilee
Children were able to receive school supplies, hairstyles, haircuts, food, and raffle giveaways...
Bastrop salon owner brings community together with annual back-to-school jubilee
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 8/14