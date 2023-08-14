KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Excessively Hot Monday, Relief To Follow

Happy Monday! We have another dangerously hot day on tap before we get some relief. It’s a mostly sunny day with highs in the lower 100s. Feels-like conditions will be around 110 degrees. There’s light at the end of the tunnel as a cold front swings through the region later today. In advance of the front, a few stray thunderstorms are possible heading into the evening. Unfortunately, not everyone will see rain. Lows tonight bottom out in the lower 70s. Any showers should clear out of the region early Tuesday morning, and the day is a breath of fresh air. Afternoon temperatures will range from the mid 80s to the mid 90s. The best part is lower humidity levels!

Wednesday will be another great day to spend some time outdoors. Under abundant sunshine, temperatures max out on either side of 90 degrees. It’s back to reality as we approach the end of the workweek. The triple-digit heat returns Friday into the weekend.

