KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Warm this Evening, Relief Tuesday, Wednesday

Temperatures topped out above 100 degrees once again across the ArkLaMiss, marking this 15th day this summer with temperatures at or above 100 degrees. Still, a brief cool down is on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday, before temperatures rise again to near and above 100 degrees. And it seems the region will be staying on the dry side of things, with very limited rain over the next week or so.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will lower into the mid 70s, a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Tuesday will be a cooler day due to the passage of a late night, early morning cold front. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s, near normal for this time of year. The morning will start with a few clouds and maybe an isolated shower. By afternoon, it will be mostly sunny and windy.

Wednesday will be a cooler day as well, with temperatures only in the low 90s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Thursday will be a warmer day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Friday will be a hot day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 100s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Saturday will be yet another hot and humid day for the region. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 100s. It will be mostly sunny.

Sunday will be a hot and humid day. Temperatures will reach the low 100s, with higher feels like conditions. It will be mostly sunny.

Monday will be a hot and humid day. Temperatures will reach the low 100s. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

