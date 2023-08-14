KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast: Excessively Hot Monday, Relief To Follow

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Monday! We have another dangerously hot day on tap before we get some relief. It’s a mostly sunny day with highs in the lower 100s. Feels-like conditions will be around 110 degrees. There’s light at the end of the tunnel as a cold front swings through the region later today. In advance of the front, a few stray thunderstorms are possible heading into the evening. Unfortunately, not everyone will see rain. Lows tonight bottom out in the lower 70s. Any showers should clear out of the region early Tuesday morning, and the day is a breath of fresh air. Afternoon temperatures will range from the mid 80s to the mid 90s. The best part is lower humidity levels!

Wednesday will be another great day to spend some time outdoors. Under abundant sunshine, temperatures max out on either side of 90 degrees. It’s back to reality as we approach the end of the workweek. The triple-digit heat returns Friday into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On August 12, the Monroe Police Department HEAT team conducted multiple investigations that led...
Monroe PD arrest six people amid drug and firearm seizure
Lincoln Parish is the top growing school system in Louisiana for 2023.
Lincoln Parish schools rank as top growing school system in state
Police in Iowa responded to a car that was accidentally driven into a pool last week.
Driver accidentally floors vehicle into backyard pool, police say
Ruston BTS Party
Local Ruston community organizations host back to school event
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges

Latest News

KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Sunday night forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Sunday night forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell