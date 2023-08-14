Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling

RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police is investigating a crash that killed two children during the morning hours of Monday, August 14.

Two vehicles crashed on U.S. Hwy. 425 at Buckles Road in Rayville, killing two children aged 7 and 9.

LSP says a 2020 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Kasey Thompson, 43, was going south on U.S. Hwy. 425. A 2001 Volvo tractor towing a grain trailer, driven by James Barnes, 70, was driving behind the Suburban. As Thompson was preparing to turn left onto Buckles Road, the Volvo rear-ended the Suburban, according to LSP.

A news release from LSP says the Suburban became engulfed in flames after the impact.

Four passengers were in the Suburban, three of which were children. Two of the children, who were wearing seatbelts, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland Parish Coroner’s Office, according to LSP. Thompson and her front-seat passenger, who were also wearing seatbelts, had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

LSP says Barnes, the driver of the Volvo, was not wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

Impairment is not suspected, but routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.

“Stay safe on the road by always driving attentively and without impairment,” LSP says. “Avoid distractions, such as texting, eating, or using your phone, and remain focused on the task at hand. Also, never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs (prescribed or illicit). Making responsible choices while driving can save lives and prevent tragedies.”

The crash remains under investigation.

