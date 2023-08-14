CPSO arrest man for indecent behavior with juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of a minor

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jonathan Lafield, 27, of Clay, was arrested following an investigation with Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit on August 1, 2023. The investigation began when Lafield began communicating with what he believed to be a minor online.

CPSO says during the conversations, Lafield sent sexually explicit photos of himself to the minor and requested the same in return. He also engaged in lewd dialogue.

According to authorities, Lafield’s attempt to mask his identity was unsuccessful as internet service provider data positively identified him. Lafield was taken into custody by the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office without incident. He was arrested for computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

