Bastrop salon owner brings community together with annual back-to-school jubilee

Children received free school supplies, hairstyles, haircuts, food, and raffle giveaways. There was also voter registration, a waterslide, and a bounce house.
By Kyndall Jones
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Virtuouz Hair Salon Mobile LLC held its sixth annual back-to-school jubilee at the Robinson Williams Restoration of Hope Community Center on Sunday, August 14.

“I think us coming together will shine a positive light on Bastrop,” said salon owner Shanteka Shon. “There are a lot of things that happen around here, and this is something that is positive, this is something that the kids can look forward to every single year.”

Children were able to receive school supplies, hairstyles, haircuts, food, and raffle giveaways all at no cost. There was also voter registration, a waterslide, and a bounce house for the kids.

“I think it benefits me to let my community know that we are here, FWM images is here to help out the community, as well as a business owner in this area,” said Fearfully and Wonderfully Made Images photo booth owner LaTia Carson.

Shon hopes to have this event grow bigger and better as she continues to host it annually.

To learn how to participate next year, visit Virtuouz Hair Salon Mobile LLC.

