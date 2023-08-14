Bastrop Police seeking community help for 2021 homicide case

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop Police Department is seeking the communities help in a homicide case from 2021.

On November 16, 2021, around 1:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence where they found 62-year-old, Bobby Simmons, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

KNOE spoke with Chief of Bastrop Police Department, Dewayne Reed, about where the investigation stands. He says they need someone with more information to come forward.

“We didn’t get any calls of any gunshots being fired. He was found by a passer by-er, a motorist that was driving through,” Chief Reed says. “We’ve exhausted any video surveillance we’ve had and I’m just making a general outcry to the community if there’s anyone out there that has information that can help us solve this case, will they please contact me.”

Chief Reed asks anyone with more information to come forward and report it to Bastrop Police or Northeast Delta Crimestoppers. He says you can remain anonymous if you wish.

