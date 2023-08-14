2 West Monroe residents arrested following illegal narcotics investigation

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office SCAT deputies arrested Cody Baugh and Lea Kerry of West Monroe after an investigation of illegal narcotic activity. The investigation and arrest took place in the 200 block of Henry Martin Rd.

Through a search warrant on the residence, deputies found 55 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 45 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, an AK-47 and an AR-15 rifle.

Baugh and Kerry were arrested and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center for possession with intent to distribute CDS I and II, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of a weapon in the presence of narcotics.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates to the story.

Crime in the ArkLaMiss

