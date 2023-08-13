Local Ruston community organization host back to school event

By Destiny Beasley
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Local community organizations came together Saturday to give back to Ruston and Lincoln Parish residents. Kids received school supplies, played games, and got free haircuts.

Remerson Edwards of the Pi Tau Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. said everybody coming together made the event great.

“You don’t have a lot of male figures in our community, and we just want to let them know that there are a lot of positive males around that can service them, Edwards said. “If they need anything don’t hesitate to reach out.”

