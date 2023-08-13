Lincoln Parish schools rank as top growing school system in state

By De’Vante Martin
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lincoln Parish schools ranked as the top growing school system in Louisiana from this past spring’s LEAP scores according to the Louisiana Department of Education. Louisiana students improved for the second consecutive year on LEAP as 75 percent of school systems grew year over year.

Lincoln Parish college persistence rate is also above average at 80.1 percent, whereas no other local system is above 80 percent.

Lincoln Parish and Concordia Parish were the only NELA school systems ranked in the top 10 as a growing system.

