Grambling and LA Tech host annual athletic Fan Days

By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Both Grambling State and Louisiana Tech athletics hosted their annual fan fest day Saturday getting fans hyped for the upcoming fall season. Fans were able to get pictures and autographs with their favorite players.

“I think our last year it was an unbelievable turnout of fans and alumni and also our families,” Louisiana Tech head football coach Sonny Cumbie said. “I think sometimes for the players families, it’s a great opportunity for them to be able to turn out for them to be able to be around our players.”

Down the road, GSU student athletes were excited to see their loyal fans come out.

“It’s really important because it shows that we really care about them,” GSU volleyball sophomore Neveah Scott said. “We’re making connections with them.”

