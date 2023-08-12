ULM hosts ‘The Pursuit’ athletic scholarship fundraiser event

By Sophia Ridley
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Hundreds of people showed up as ULM held a fundraiser event for the athletic program. Local representatives such as Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis and Regan Cobb showed up and supported the event.

“If it was not for ULM athletics and ULM University, our business would not thrive,” Cobb said. “Thank you for being able to support us and us being able to have the opportunity to support our local university.”

