Tallulah hosts free back to school hairstyle event

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Local hairstylists of Tallulah came together Friday to complete the second annual back to school hairstyle event for kids in the neighborhood.

Main host Keona Issac teamed up with local barber Latrannon Hanford, who started participating in events similar about seven years ago.

“It’s a big expense, especially for those parents who have four or five kids, even just one can be a little difficult,” Isaac said. “We want to take that expense away from them.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.