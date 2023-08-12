Tallulah hosts free back to school hairstyle event

Second annual back to school hairstyle event
By Destiny Beasley
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Local hairstylists of Tallulah came together Friday to complete the second annual back to school hairstyle event for kids in the neighborhood.

Main host Keona Issac teamed up with local barber Latrannon Hanford, who started participating in events similar about seven years ago.

“It’s a big expense, especially for those parents who have four or five kids, even just one can be a little difficult,” Isaac said. “We want to take that expense away from them.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
A Craighead County jury convicted 58-year-old David Odom of Trenton, Tenn., of internet...
Sex offender sentenced to 360 years in prison
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Car crash leaves 61-year-old Delhi woman dead
Wildfire in Vernon Parish burns over 200 acres
Wildfire in Vernon Parish burns over 200 acres

Latest News

Wildfire in Vernon Parish burns over 200 acres
Wildfire in Vernon Parish burns over 200 acres
Honored
Former Aaron's Ace and LSU outfielder, Josh Pearson, awarded key to West Monroe
People eating.
Monroe-West Monroe Restaurant Week is coming
Some kids are returning to school in style this year, thanks to stylists and barbers in Tallulah.
Free Back-to-School Hairstyles in Tallulah