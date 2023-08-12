OPSO warns residents about local scammers

By De’Vante Martin
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office sent out a warning to residents about potential scam callers. They are urging the public not to give out personal information or conduct business with anyone asking for cash card information or banking transactions.

The two scam calls identified include a person posing as an FBI agent and “Now Hiring” posts on social media.

If you feel you have been a victim of a scam, OPSO is urging to report it to your local law enforcement agency and to the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov.

