Monroe-West Monroe Restaurant Week is coming

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Discover Monroe-West Monroe is putting on their first ever Restaurant Week.

MWM Restaurant Week is a week long culinary celebration featuring some of the finest local restaurants Ouachita Parish has to offer. It will be held on Sept. 11-17.

For one week only, locally owned restaurants will offer fixed menu options, such as $10, $15, and $20 lunch options and $25, $35, or $50 dinner options.

Discover MWM Vice President of Communications, Sheila Snow, said this is an opportunity to shine a light on local places.

“Our local restaurants are a representation of the culture of Monroe-West Monroe. Owners, chefs, and restaurant staff work hard to offer culinary experiences to locals and visitors that you won’t find in other places. We want to shine a light on these restaurants and encourage our community and those traveling here to experience what our restaurants have to offer,” said Snow.

Owner of Kravins Restaurant, Angelique Conner, is eager to show off her restaurant week specials.

“We at Kravins Restaurant are excited to announce that we will be participating in restaurant week presented by Discover Monroe-West Monroe! Join us for an experience like no other, we will be offering a special menu with delicious deals! You don’t want to miss out on this opportunity to indulge and satisfy your Kravins!” Conner said.

Kravins Restaurant will be offering a $15 menu option called, “The Sample.” It will include a burger, fries, six wings, and a drink. They will also offer a $10 option called, “The Wingbo,” which will include a 10-piece wing combo with fries and a drink.

You can find the full list of the participating restaurants here.

