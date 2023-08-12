Former Aaron’s Ace and LSU outfielder, Josh Pearson, awarded key to West Monroe

Peaarson finished the 2023 season with 31 hits, 27 RBI and four home runs
By Brendon Fairbairn and Megan Murray
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Many great athletes have came out of West Monroe and have had great college careers. Most recently, former Aaron’s Ace and West Monroe Rebel star, Josh Pearson, played a vital role in the Tigers’ championship run. The city of West Monroe celebrated Pearson’s accomplishments on and off the diamond and awarded him with a key to the city.

