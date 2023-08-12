Former Aaron’s Ace and LSU outfielder, Josh Pearson, awarded key to West Monroe
Peaarson finished the 2023 season with 31 hits, 27 RBI and four home runs
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Many great athletes have came out of West Monroe and have had great college careers. Most recently, former Aaron’s Ace and West Monroe Rebel star, Josh Pearson, played a vital role in the Tigers’ championship run. The city of West Monroe celebrated Pearson’s accomplishments on and off the diamond and awarded him with a key to the city.
