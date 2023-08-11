Target adds Starbucks orders to curbside pickup

There are more than 1,700 Target stores with both Starbucks cafes and curbside pickup.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – Target’s curbside pickup will soon include orders from Starbucks.

Just show the Target app and place your order for pickup. You will get a prompt in the app to order something from Starbucks.

Once you park in the Target drive-up parking area, indicate you’ve arrived in the Target app and a team member will deliver your order along with your Starbucks.

Target said the drive-up service that includes Starbucks orders will be available at all locations by October.

The retailer said you can now also make returns from your car.

Just start your return in the Target app from “order details” and select “drive-up return.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

