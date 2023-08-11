Tallulah residents voice concerns of water conditions during city council meeting

A City Council meeting was held in Tallulah over water conditions and rate increase concerns
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - During the city council meeting in Tallulah on August 10, residents voiced concerns over the water quality and rising rates.

Residents that spoke at the meeting said they had concerns over their rising water bills and lack of communication over plans of fixing the poor water quality.

During the meeting, residents said providing the status of the water projects on each agenda would help with communication between the city and its residents.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
FILE - Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 2,...
Chris Stapleton adds Louisiana stop to ‘All-American Road Show’ tour in October
The victims were identified as Noel Vigil-Benitez (left), 45, Denise Martinez (right), 26, and...
3 hog hunters died in an underground tank after their dog fell in, sheriff says
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Car crash leaves 61-year-old Delhi woman dead

Latest News

A City Council meeting was held in Tallulah over water conditions and rate increase concerns
Tallulah City Council Meeting
Adopt a Pet: Meet Cinnamon Bun
Adopt a Pet: Meet Cinnamon Bun
Adopt a Pet: Meet Cinnamon Bun
Adopt a Pet: Meet Cinnamon bun
With students returning to school, it is important to know what information to post online to...
Tips to promote online safety during back to school season