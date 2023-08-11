Tallulah residents voice concerns of water conditions during city council meeting

TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - During the city council meeting in Tallulah on August 10, residents voiced concerns over the water quality and rising rates.

Residents that spoke at the meeting said they had concerns over their rising water bills and lack of communication over plans of fixing the poor water quality.

During the meeting, residents said providing the status of the water projects on each agenda would help with communication between the city and its residents.

