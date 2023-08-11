Parkview/Trichell Apartments host first big back-to-school bash for residents

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - Parkview and Trichell Apartments in Richwood hosted a back-to-school event Friday morning for its residents.

It was the community’s first big back-to-school bash. Staff members say they held a small event last year, but this was their first big one. The children experienced face painting, health checkups, free lunch, snow cones games and a free fireman hat from on-site Monroe Fire Department firefighters.

“So often, the kids out here get looked over,” said property manager Tamieka Holmes of Parkview and Trichell Apartments.

“They always look at the bad things that goes on at Parkview, and the good things are never seen and said anything about. So... today... a lot of kids don’t have and are less fortunate out here at home, and I figured, since we’re here eight hours a day, this is our home too, and we’re going to take care of home first.”

Exactly 275 backpacks filled with free school supplies were available for children in grades Pre-K through 12.

