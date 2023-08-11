Parkview/Trichell Apartments host first big back-to-school bash for residents

Parkview/Trichell Apartments 2023 Big Back-To-School Bash
Parkview/Trichell Apartments 2023 Big Back-To-School Bash(KNOE - Kenya Ross)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - Parkview and Trichell Apartments in Richwood hosted a back-to-school event Friday morning for its residents.

It was the community’s first big back-to-school bash. Staff members say they held a small event last year, but this was their first big one. The children experienced face painting, health checkups, free lunch, snow cones games and a free fireman hat from on-site Monroe Fire Department firefighters.

“So often, the kids out here get looked over,” said property manager Tamieka Holmes of Parkview and Trichell Apartments.

“They always look at the bad things that goes on at Parkview, and the good things are never seen and said anything about. So... today... a lot of kids don’t have and are less fortunate out here at home, and I figured, since we’re here eight hours a day, this is our home too, and we’re going to take care of home first.”

Exactly 275 backpacks filled with free school supplies were available for children in grades Pre-K through 12.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
The victims were identified as Noel Vigil-Benitez (left), 45, Denise Martinez (right), 26, and...
3 hog hunters died in an underground tank after their dog fell in, sheriff says
FILE - Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 2,...
Chris Stapleton adds Louisiana stop to ‘All-American Road Show’ tour in October
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Car crash leaves 61-year-old Delhi woman dead

Latest News

Demonstrators also showed attendees how to dig a hole using just a pressure washer and...
Atmos Energy observes 811 Day to remind Louisiana to call before you dig
Crews battle a forest fire on Miller Road, south of Evans, La.
All residents on Miller Road south of Evans asked to evacuate
A City Council meeting was held in Tallulah over water conditions and rate increase concerns
Tallulah City Council Meeting
A Craighead County jury convicted 58-year-old David Odom of Trenton, Tenn., of internet...
Sex offender sentenced to 360 years in prison