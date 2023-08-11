Marion holds flag dedication ceremony to teach children patriotism

MARION, La. (KNOE) - The town of Marion hosted a flag dedication Friday morning in their Veteran’s Park to teach children patriotism and to appreciate the meaning of freedom.

The idea came from a member of the community, according to Marion Mayor Danny Smith. He says the ceremony honors our country.

“To celebrate this, to raise the new flying and to give honor and credit you know, to our country, veterans and for us to be where we are today and to enjoy and to actually enjoy the, you know, our privileges that we enjoy, you know, in the United States.” said Mayor Smith.

“I’m so thankful that I get to work for a company that gives back to the community and supports patriotism and supports getting our children involved.” said Woodmen Life Representative, Paughnee Hale.

Mayor Smith says this dedication was meant to teach our youth the importance of true freedom.

“I think that it’s important that young people get involved with social events.” said Marion student, Scarlett Bostick. “And when people are talking about your community and stuff, I feel that it is important to get not only parents and adults, but children, too, involved. So it can be a fun environment for them.”

Smith says he hopes to continue to host this event as needed to educate the community.

