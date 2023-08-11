Listeria outbreak may be linked to recalled ice cream cups, FDA says

Real Kosher Ice Cream recalled the Soft Serve on the Go Cups on Wednesday.
Real Kosher Ice Cream recalled the Soft Serve on the Go Cups on Wednesday.(Food and Drug Administration)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:58 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration said a multi-state listeria outbreak may be connected to certain recalled ice cream cups.

Two people have recently been hospitalized from the bacteria, according to officials.

An unopened container of Soft Serve on the Go Cups ice cream from one of those patients’ freezers tested positive for the bacteria.

Real Kosher Ice Cream recalled the Soft Serve on the Go Cups on Wednesday.

The products were sold throughout 19 states and Washington, D.C. in grocery stores, convenience markets, and Canteens vending locations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
Authorities respond to overturned log truck.
Overturned log truck on Highway 165 in Caldwell Parish
FILE - Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 2,...
Chris Stapleton adds Louisiana stop to ‘All-American Road Show’ tour in October
Sports
Louisiana Tech Athletics announces women’s sports name change

Latest News

It remains unclear whether the Iranian-Americans’ transfers reflect significant progress in a...
Iran transfers 5 Iranian-American prisoners to house arrest in step toward deal for ultimate release
A mother in Wisconsin is being held on $1 million bond for allegedly starving her five children.
5 malnourished children found in basement, prosecutors say; mother charged with neglect
A mother in Wisconsin is being held on $1 million bond for allegedly starving her five children.
5 children found malnourished in basement
Firefighters continue to battle flames and search for survivors. (CNN, POOL, KGMB, KHNL, US...
Hawaii wildfires leave trail of destruction