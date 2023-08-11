Legislative update event highlights solutions for issues in Northeast Louisiana

Local lawmakers address people leaving the state and how to recruit workers.
By Charles Burkett
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber held its legislative update event that included local lawmakers and legators at The Commons in West Monroe on August 11, 2023. Among those were Rep. Pat More, Rep. Michael Echols, Rep. Foy Gadberry, Sen. Jay Morris, Sen. Glen Womack, and others.

The event allowed questions to be answered by representatives and allowed them to talk about what the area gained during sessions in Baton Rouge.

Echols says it is getting better, and they are coming together to represent Northeast Louisiana. He is ready for the next session as well.

“We’re going to have to come up with innovative ways to maintain those folks and bring them back,” said Echols.

There is one issue on which area legislators are focusing their efforts.

