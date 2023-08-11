KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Hot & Humid Weekend On Tap

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Friday! Plan for another steamy, breezy, and mostly sunny day. Temperatures top out around 102 degrees this afternoon, The oppressive humidity will make it feel even hotter. The day is mostly dry, although a nearby system could touch off a stray thundershower. Tonight’s lows fall to near 80 degrees under a mostly clear sky. The extreme heat continues into the weekend. Expect highs in the lower 100s with feels-like temperatures near 110 degrees Saturday.

We round out the weekend with more sunshine and dangerous heat. Temperatures max out in the lower 100s Sunday afternoon. Our next system arrives midweek. It brings us a low but not zero chance of rain. Highs are slightly “cooler” near the 100-degree mark.

