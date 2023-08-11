KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: More Heat for the Weekend, Limited Rain Chances Return Next Week

It was another HOT day in the ArkLaMiss. We tied the record high temperature of 104ºF which was originally set back in 1935. More triple-digit heat is in the forecast for the ArkLaMiss this weekend, with some relief in the forecast. We will see slightly cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, with limited rain chances in the forecast for most of the workweek.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies are expected. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will max out near 103ºF.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will top out near 104ºF.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies are expected, with a chance for an isolated shower or two during the afternoon. High temperatures will top out near 105ºF. Chance of rain 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon, otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will top out in the mid-upper 90s. Chance of rain 30%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies are expected, with a chance for an isolated shower or two during the day. High temperatures will top out in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies are expected, with a chance for an isolated shower or two during the day. High temperatures will top out near 101ºF. Chance of rain 20%.

