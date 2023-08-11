KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: More Heat for the Weekend, Limited Rain Chances Return Next Week

Most of us are in for another HOT and dry afternoon today, however, a few of our northern areas could see some rain this afternoon. Along with a chance for a stray shower or storm, there is also a low-end severe potential for some of our northern counties and parishes also. Damaging winds will be the primary threat with any storms that are on the stronger side. More dry conditions and triple-digit heat are in the forecast over the next few days, with limited rain chances returning to the forecast next week.

Today: Partly cloudy skies are expected. A stray shower and storm is possible north of I-20. A stray severe storm is possible for areas near the Arkansas/Louisiana border and areas north. High temperatures will top out near 102ºF, with heat indices topping out near 115ºF. Chance of rain 20%

Tonight: Mostly clear skies are expected. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will max out near 103ºF.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will top out near 105ºF.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies are expected, with a chance for an isolated shower or two during the afternoon. High temperatures will top out near 105ºF. Chance of rain 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon, otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will top out in the mid-upper 90s. Chance of rain 30%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies are expected, with a chance for an isolated shower or two during the day. High temperatures will top out in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies are expected, with a chance for an isolated shower or two during the day. High temperatures will top out near 101ºF. Chance of rain 20%.

