Johnny Hardwick, voice actor known for ‘King of the Hill,’ dies

Johnny Hardwick, a voice actor known for "King of the Hill," has died.
Johnny Hardwick, a voice actor known for "King of the Hill," has died.(Jon Sullivan)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (Gray News) - Texas-born voice actor Johnny Hardwick, best known for playing conspiracy theory-minded exterminator Dale Gribble on the primetime animated series “King of the Hill,” died this week at the age of 64, according to several sources.

A medical examiner confirmed to USA Today that police were called to Hardwick’s home in Austin for an urgent welfare check where they found him dead. A cause of death has not been released, but foul play is not suspected.

Hardwick, who was originally hired as a writer on the show, played Hank Hill’s neighbor and friend Dale for its entire run and was set to return for an upcoming reboot on Hulu.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
Authorities respond to overturned log truck.
Overturned log truck on Highway 165 in Caldwell Parish
FILE - Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 2,...
Chris Stapleton adds Louisiana stop to ‘All-American Road Show’ tour in October
Sports
Louisiana Tech Athletics announces women’s sports name change

Latest News

The Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for Aaliya Abernathy, 2, who was abducted during...
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old abducted during home invasion
N. 6th Street house fire.
West Monroe Fire Department put out residential fire, no injuries
Maui fire
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues
Caleb White, a 17-year-old senior at Pinson Valley High School, died Thursday after suffering a...
‘Heartbroken’: High School senior basketball player dies after suffering medical emergency