Former Grayson police chief is running for Caldwell Sheriff after being found guilty of malfeasance

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former Grayson police chief, Mitch Bratton, announced he is running for Caldwell Parish Sheriff on his Facebook page.

Earlier this year, Bratton was found guilty of six counts of malfeasance and one count of drug possession.

Bratton addressed the possible scrutiny on his Facebook page:

I just qualified for the Oct 14 election for sheriff. I realize the scrutiny and negativity that my family will experience, and, collectively, we agree that it’s worth it to give the people another choice. I will make a longer announcement later, and start introducing my ideas to improve our sheriff’s department, but for now, I have some folks that are already expecting yard signs. Holler if you need one, too.

