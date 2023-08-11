Former Grayson police chief is running for Caldwell Sheriff after being found guilty of malfeasance
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former Grayson police chief, Mitch Bratton, announced he is running for Caldwell Parish Sheriff on his Facebook page.
Earlier this year, Bratton was found guilty of six counts of malfeasance and one count of drug possession.
RELATED STORY: “Grayson Chief of Police found guilty of seven charges”
Bratton addressed the possible scrutiny on his Facebook page:
Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.