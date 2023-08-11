Atmos Energy observes 811 Day to remind Louisiana to call before you dig

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Atmos Energy is reminding citizens to take the extra steps to protect underground utility lines by observing 811 Day on Aug. 11.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration led the 811 Day initiative to ensure that people are practicing safe digging in their communities.

The initiative encourages people to call 8-1-1, a nationwide toll-free number, before beginning any excavation project.

Vice President of Pipeline Safety, Jennifer Ries, said that safety is their priority.

“The safety of customers, employees and our communities is our highest priority, and that includes following safe digging practices any time of year,” said Ries. " If you hire a contractor to do the work for you, remind the contractor it is their responsibility to notify 811 a few days before starting to dig.”

According to Atmos Energy, no matter how large or small, every digging project warrants a call to 811. Even a single struck line can lead to injury, inconvenient outages, repair costs and fines.

So the next time you plan to install a mailbox, build a deck, or plant a tree, dial 8-1-1.

For more information on 811, visit Louisiana 811 or Atmos Energy for tips on how to stay safe.

