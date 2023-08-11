All residents on Miller Road south of Evans asked to evacuate

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Residents of Miller Road, south of Evans, are under a voluntary evacuation due to a large woods fire, according to an alert from Vernon Parish Fire District 1.

About a dozen homes are in the evacuation area, Sheriff Sam Craft said.

La. 111 is closed to traffic near JD Mitcham and Miller roads.

Craft said there is a lot of smoke and a fairly strong south wind blowing.

Craft said the fire is contained, although the wind is worrisome.

Forestry workers and firefighters from multiple agencies are working the fire, Sheriff Sam Craft said.

Craft said the fire has come close to a home, but no personal property has been damaged.

(KPLC)

The smoke plume is visible on KPLC’s debris detection radar.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.