Adopt a Pet: Meet Cinnamon Bun

Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined us on the show to introduce us to Cinnamon bun.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Cinnamon Bun! Kim Taraba from River Cities Humane Society for Cats says he’s about four weeks old. She says he has a unique story as he arrived at the shelter earlier this week and was unresponsive. After being looked after by the staff at the shelter, Cinnamon Bun has recovered from his injuries, but he is a little too small and is not ready for adoption just yet.

River Cities is having an event tomorrow at the Pet Smart in Monroe from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They’ll have several animals there up for adoption.

Taraba says the organization can always use volunteers and donations. Each Wednesday, they post the most-needed items on Facebook, but you can always donate old towels and sheets that they use as bedding and cleaning rags.

The shelter is open for adoptions Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. They’re located at 5302 DeSiard Street in Monroe.

A City Council meeting was held in Tallulah over water conditions and rate increase concerns
Tallulah City Council Meeting
Adopt a Pet: Meet Cinnamon bun
Tallulah residents voice concerns of water conditions during city council meeting
