Owl tangled in soccer net saved by firefighters

Caption
By Rachel Vadaj and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Willoughby firefighters saved the day for an owl found tangled in a soccer net at Lost Nation Sports Park.

Station 2 A-Shift were sent to the rescue mission Wednesday afternoon.

After freeing the owl’s wings from the net, firefighters called the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for further assistance for their new feathered friend, the Willoughby Fire Department said.

A wildlife officer took the owl to a rehabilitation center for evaluation and treatment, the fire department said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
Authorities respond to overturned log truck.
Overturned log truck on Highway 165 in Caldwell Parish
Sports
Louisiana Tech Athletics announces women’s sports name change
FILE - COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
New COVID-19 variant is on the rise as cases go up

Latest News

Three players suffer heat exhaustion following football practice in extreme heat
West Monroe High School Football heat conditions
It remains unclear whether the Iranian-Americans’ transfers reflect significant progress in a...
Iranian officials at UN confirm agreement to release 5 Americans to house arrest
Emmy Statue
KNOE’s Aaron Dietrich receives Emmy nomination for eighth time in his career
The Mid-America Emmys is an organization that recognizes the best and brightest journalists...
KNOE's Aaron Dietrich receives Emmy nomination for eighth time in his career
Tabitha Frank, 34, is set to face a judge Thursday. She is charged with manslaughter and 10...
‘A nightmare’: Mom of 2-year-old who died after falling from window begs for help