Northeast Delta Human Services Authority launches harm-reducing vending machines in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Delta Human Services Authority announced the launch of its harm-reduction vending machines.

The vending machines are designed to provide resources and support to people at risk of substance abuse.

NEDHSA Executive Director, Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, hopes that the initiative will lead individuals to recovery.

“Our harm-reduction vending machines represent a critical step forward in addressing the challenges posed by substance abuse in our community,” said Sizer. “We believe in meeting individuals where they are and providing them with the tools and resources they need to make healthier choices... Through this innovative initiative, we hope to save lives, reduce harm, and create a pathway to recovery.”

Harm-reduction vending machines are a part of a strategy that includes counseling, education, and community outreach. NEDHSA’s goal is to combine these efforts and reduce the transmission of bloodborne infections, prevent overdose deaths, and foster a supportive environment for people seeking recovery.

“As I continue to say, our current drug and opioid crisis will only be mitigated when we learn how to effectively work across race, class, governmental silos, and political divisions.” said Sizer.

The first vending machine will be located in the Phoenix Peer Support Center on 722 Adams Street, Monroe, La. 71201.

The following items will be inside the vending machine:

Narcan

Deterra

Fentanyl test strips

Rapid HIV tests

Pregnancy tests

Safe sex kits

Needle cleaning kits

Hygiene kits

Wound care kits

Period packs

The vending machine products are free to use and is open to the public.

