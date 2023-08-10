Northeast Delta Human Services Authority launches harm-reducing vending machines in Monroe

'Harm reduction' vending machines available in the Tri-State
'Harm reduction' vending machines available in the Tri-State
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Delta Human Services Authority announced the launch of its harm-reduction vending machines.

The vending machines are designed to provide resources and support to people at risk of substance abuse.

NEDHSA Executive Director, Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, hopes that the initiative will lead individuals to recovery.

“Our harm-reduction vending machines represent a critical step forward in addressing the challenges posed by substance abuse in our community,” said Sizer. “We believe in meeting individuals where they are and providing them with the tools and resources they need to make healthier choices... Through this innovative initiative, we hope to save lives, reduce harm, and create a pathway to recovery.”

Harm-reduction vending machines are a part of a strategy that includes counseling, education, and community outreach. NEDHSA’s goal is to combine these efforts and reduce the transmission of bloodborne infections, prevent overdose deaths, and foster a supportive environment for people seeking recovery.

“As I continue to say, our current drug and opioid crisis will only be mitigated when we learn how to effectively work across race, class, governmental silos, and political divisions.” said Sizer.

The first vending machine will be located in the Phoenix Peer Support Center on 722 Adams Street, Monroe, La. 71201.

The following items will be inside the vending machine:

  • Narcan
  • Deterra
  • Fentanyl test strips
  • Rapid HIV tests
  • Pregnancy tests
  • Safe sex kits
  • Needle cleaning kits
  • Hygiene kits
  • Wound care kits
  • Period packs

The vending machine products are free to use and is open to the public.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
Authorities respond to overturned log truck.
Overturned log truck on Highway 165 in Caldwell Parish
Sports
Louisiana Tech Athletics announces women’s sports name change
FILE - COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
New COVID-19 variant is on the rise as cases go up

Latest News

Mary Bird Perkins cancer center
Mary Bird Perkins receives $15K grant, expanding mammogram access to uninsured women
Telehealth services will soon be offered in eleven Louisiana library systems.
Statewide grant funds free telehealth resources for five NELA library systems
The Louisiana State Health Department has launched “Operation Immunization” to increase...
Louisiana State Health Department launches, “Operation Immunization” ahead of Back-to-School season
Tony Bennett performs at the Van Wezel
Louisiana Alzheimer’s Association wants people to be informed following the death of singer Tony Bennett