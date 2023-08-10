Northeast Delta HSA becomes first mental health agency in La. to offer no-cost vending machine

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe mental health agency unveiled its no-cost vending machine Thursday afternoon in front of community partners and clients at the Phoenix Peer Support Center.

Northeast Delta Human Services Authority is the first in Louisiana to offer this kind of vending machine. It’s filled with items such as drug deactivators, hygiene kits, HIV self-test kits, fentanyl strips and needle cleaning kits.

The agency’s executive director, Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, says the vending machine is not about enabling habits but empowering individuals who have addictive disorders.

“The research shows that people who push the button on these machines, will eventually start asking for other help,” said Sizer. “This is also the reason why this machine exists here because if you start by trying to do something to help yourself and you get connected with a peer supporter or another professional; then you’ll start asking about - well you know, I think I’m ready to go in outpatient treatment; you know, I think I’m ready to go in inpatient treatment.”

Additional staff members of the agency say this vending machine is another way to meet the needs of clients they serve throughout the 12 parishes.

“We want to save lives. No one has to die from an opioid-related overdose if we provide the proper education - reducing the stigma,” said Kara Etienne, NEDHSA’s opioid use disorder prevention manager.

Sizer says their ultimate goal for residents with addictive disorders is to become self sufficient.

“It’s a necessary vending machine. These are necessary supplies. But what’s success? Success is people not needing this machine and those supplies. That’s success,” said Sizer.

The vending machine is accessible to residents living throughout any of the 12 parishes using a unique code. The vending machine is located at 722 Adams Street. The NEDHSA was able to become the first to have this no-cost vending machine through the Louisiana State Opioid Response Grant.

