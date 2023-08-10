NELA COVID cases rise following new variant, Eris

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID dashboard, hospitalizations in Northeast Louisiana have increased from 17 percent to 25 percent in the last two weeks, while positive COVID rates have climbed from 21 percent to 27 percent.

Chief Medical Officer at St. Francis Medical Center, Dr. John Bruchhaus, said there’s been an increase in the new COVID-19 variant, Eris. There are approximately 9,000 hospitalizations nationwide and 166 across the state.

Bruchhaus told KNOE that St. Francis Medical Center has been admitting five to seven patients per day and diagnosing eight to 15 new cases per day of the new COVID-19 variant.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.