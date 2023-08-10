Mary Bird Perkins receives $15K grant, expanding mammogram access to uninsured women

Mary Bird Perkins cancer center
Mary Bird Perkins cancer center(WAFB)
By Kyndall Jones
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center received a grant for $15,000 to expand access to 3D mammograms for uninsured women in Louisiana and Mississippi.

The grant was sponsored by Sisters Network Inc, a national African American breast cancer survivorship organization. 12.9% of women born in the United States will develop breast cancer at some time in their life according to the National Cancer Institute.

“Living in Louisiana, we know that there are a number of women who still lack access to 3D mammography, which is the gold standard for providing mammogram services in the detection of [breast cancer] early,” said Renea Duffin, Mary Bird Perkins Vice President of Cancer Support Outreach.

Duffin said this will potentially save the lives of women and improve their overall health outcomes.

The program lasts until September 30, 2023. For more information visit the Mary Bird Perkins website.

