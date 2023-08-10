LSU National Champion Josh Pearson to be honored by the City of West Monroe

Pearson back home to autograph baseballs and teach the next generation.
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe native, Josh Pearson, is being honored by the city for being part of the LSU Baseball National Championship Team.

The event will be held on Friday, Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. at the West Monroe City Hall and is open to the public.

Attendees are encouraged to show off their tiger pride by wearing purple and gold.

