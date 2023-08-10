Louisiana DOTD announces funding for 56 statewide projects, several NELA parishes receive funding

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced on August 10 they are funding 56 statewide projects totaling 304.5 million, and several NELA parishes will be getting upgrades.

Catahoula, East Carroll, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Union and Richland Parishes will have bridge replacement and repair, pavement and overlay, and congestion mitigation and safety projects done as part of this statewide investment from the DOTD.

“As we get into the middle of summer, we continue investing in Louisiana’s infrastructure,” said DOTD Secretary Eric Kalivoda. “We let several major projects that will be starting in the upcoming weeks and months, and we look forward to these as we continue improving transportation in our state.”

Here is a list of the projects and their funding:

Bridge Replacement and Repair:

Catahoula Parish: $3,283,637.48 for mitigation related to bank erosion and bridge pier scour on Ouachita River Bridge on La 8

East Carroll Parish: $2,196,179.55 for replacement of drainage canal bridge on LA 585

Morehouse Parish: $706,461.20 for replacement of Hill Avenue Bridge over drainage canal

Richland Parish: $9,857,084.50 for replacement of bridges on LA 132 between Mangham and LA 135

Pavement and Overlay:

Catahoula Parish: $6,677,527.70 for milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 3102 around Larto Lake

Ouachita Parish: $1,983,137 for patching and joint resealing on LA 15, LA 617, and LA 840-21 $1,364,082.07 for milling, patching, and overlay on LA 143 between Ridgedale Dr. and Bayou D’Arbonne

Union Parish: $1,452,264.80 for milling, patching, and drainage on LA 33 between LA 15 and LA 551

Congestion Mitigation and Safety:

Madison Parish: $1,508,241.57 for pavement markers and striping on I-20 between the Richland Parish line and LA 602-2

Morehouse Parish: $387,789.45 for drainage improvements on LA 830-3

The DOTD said in a news release, “Construction projects are prioritized by road/bridge condition, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and several other factors.”

For more information about the projects, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.