KNOE’s Aaron Dietrich receives Emmy nomination for eighth time in his career

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - KNOE feature reporter and sports director, Aaron Dietrich, was nominated for a Mid-America Emmy Award in the “news feature - serious feature” category for his “What’s Your Story?” series.

The Mid-America Emmys is an organization that recognizes the best and brightest journalists from a five-state region. This is Aaron’s eighth overall nomination for an Emmy award.

Aaron has had a big month as not only was he nominated for a Mid-America Emmy Award, but he was also honored for the best sportscast in Louisiana by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. This was the third time Aaron has won that prestigious honor in the last four years.

The Mid-America winner for best news feature will be announced in Branson, Missouri on September 30.

