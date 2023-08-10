KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: The High Heat & Humidity Persist Through Weekend

The oppressive heat across the ArkLaMiss isn’t going anywhere. It’s a steamy and breezy day. Under a mostly sunny sky, highs reach into the lower 100s this afternoon. Feels-like temperatures will be slightly above 110 degrees. You must stay cool and hydrated throughout the day. Overnight lows drop to near 80 degrees with a light breeze. You probably could figure out the forecast for Friday. It’s another hot and humid day with highs in the lower 100s.

The rest of the weekend into early next week is just one word, HOT! High temperatures hover in the triple digits. The high humidity will continue to make it feel several degrees hotter. Lots of sunshine in store, but there may be a few more clouds as we approach mid-next week.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.