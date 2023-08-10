KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Plenty of Heat and Humidity Through the Weekend

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Hot and Humid weather will persist into the weekend and beyond, with feels like conditions likely reaching or exceeding 110 degrees over the next few days. It will stay mainly dry as well.

Tonight, expect a mostly clear sky with light wind. Temperatures will lower to near 80 degrees. Feels like conditions will be near 90 degrees.

Friday, expect plenty of sunshine across the ArkLaMiss. It will be hot and humid as well, with temperatures approaching 102 degrees with even higher feels like conditions.

Saturday will bring more heat to the region, with temperatures back above 100 degrees. Feels like conditions will be near 110 degrees. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Sunday will be another blazing hot day with temperatures in the low 100s. Feels like conditions will be even higher. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Monday will bring more sunshine and heat to the region. Temperatures will likely reach, if not exceed, 100 degrees. Feels like conditions will be even higher.

Tuesday will be yet another hot and humid day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach to near 100 degrees. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Wednesday will likely be yet another hot and humid day. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 100s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Thursday will be yet another hot and humid day for the region. Temperatures will likely reach the low 100s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

