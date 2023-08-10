Free library unveiled at Biedenharn Museum and Gardens

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This weekend the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens is having a ribbon cutting for their new free library. The executive director of the Museum, Ralph Calhoun, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the event.

Calhoun says the unveiling will be from 10 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, August 12th. He says snacks will be provided at this event also.

He says the reason for the free library is to give people something positive to do. He says people always travel in that area, and now they can come in and get a good book to read.

