Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office recognized for service to community, receives $40K

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office was recognized for its MERIT Program and received $40,000 as a result.

The Community Foundation of Acadiana presented the check along with the Leaders in Law Enforcement Award to Sheriff Kevin Cobb and the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office earlier this month.

“Many thanks to the staff and volunteers at MERIT, the Brandon Kirk Sims Foundation and CHOW Franklin who are all part of the exciting things happening at MERIT,” FPSO posted on FaceBook.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.