Car crash leaves 61-year-old Delhi woman dead

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on La. Highway 17 and La. Highway 860 on Thursday, Aug. 10, after 9 a.m.

According to authorities, 61-year-old Cynthia Beard died from the crash.

A 2020 Honda CRV driven by Beard, was going east on La. Highway 860. Meanwhile, a 2014 Ram pickup truck was traveling south on La. Highway 17 when the Honda failed to yield to the stop sign causing the two vehicles to crash.

The Ram crashed into the driver’s side of Beard’s Honda. Beard died on the scene.

The driver of the Ram was uninjured, according to authorities.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

