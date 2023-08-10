10 children receive free bike after completing the Ouachita Parish Public Library’s summer reading challenge

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - After completing the Ouachita Parish Public Library’s summer reading challenge, 10 children received free bikes.

This is the sixth year that OPBL held their reading challenge. Children who complete the challenge are entered into a drawing for a chance to win a new bike.

The Assistant Director of the OPBL, Lakeisha Bosworth, said the program’s purpose is to keep children in touch with their literacy skills and prepare them for the school year ahead.

For more information on the Ouachita Parish Public Library, visit their website.

