Statewide burn issued due to dry conditions

Local fire officials say they are working to keep the community as safe as possible in the summer heat.
By De’Vante Martin
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis, along with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, have issued a statewide cease and desist order for all private burning.

The ban does not apply to prescribed burns by the department of agriculture and forestry and those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by law. The use of barbeque grills, fire pits and small campfires for brief, recreational purposes are allowed and not affected by the ban.

Chief of Fire Division for Ouachita Parish Dusty Harris said the fire department would like to keep residents from being in unnecessary incidents.

“I understand there have been some people that have been injured due to just trying to do some outdoor burning,” Harris said. “During this time right now is just not a good time.”

Louisiana is currently at 54 wildfires this month as of August 8.

