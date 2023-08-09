Rep. Julia Letlow visits Lincoln Prep

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Congresswoman Julia Letlow toured Lincoln Prep Monday morning with other local representatives. She interacted with students of all ages and received gifts from second graders.

Representative Letlow said her background in education is the reason she visited the school.

“I want to make sure that all of our educators, all of our institutions know that I am up in Washington fighting for them,” Rep. Letlow said. “That’s why it’s so important to tour our schools and make sure that they have everything that they need.”

Rep. Letlow said she plans to visit more schools in her representing areas (District 5).

