Rep. Julia Letlow visits Lincoln Prep

By De’Vante Martin
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Congresswoman Julia Letlow toured Lincoln Prep Monday morning with other local representatives. She interacted with students of all ages and received gifts from second graders.

Representative Letlow said her background in education is the reason she visited the school.

“I want to make sure that all of our educators, all of our institutions know that I am up in Washington fighting for them,” Rep. Letlow said. “That’s why it’s so important to tour our schools and make sure that they have everything that they need.”

Rep. Letlow said she plans to visit more schools in her representing areas (District 5).

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Police Lights
Authorities investigating early morning shooting in Ruston, juvenile killed
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
3 charged in riverfront brawl in Alabama
West Monroe High School boys' baseball
Ouachita Parish School Board approves new high school sports renovations
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
UPSO arrests Farmerville man after hour-long standoff

Latest News

Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards tells Pardon Board to consider clemency for death row inmates
Statewide LA Burn Ban Press Release
Statewide burn issued due to dry conditions
The Monroe City Council is advertising bids to replace a special fire truck for the airport
Monroe City Council agrees to advertise bids to replace fire truck
El Dorado School District wants the new facility to provide state-of-the-art security and...
Vote to increase millage of El Dorado School District