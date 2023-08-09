Perseid meteor shower will peak this weekend

The Perseid meteor shower ends on Sept. 1, which is the meteorological start of the fall season.
The Perseid meteor shower ends on Sept. 1, which is the meteorological start of the fall season.(NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Perseid meteor shower will peak this weekend, making it a special weekend for stargazers.

The crescent moon will be minimally illuminated on Saturday and Sunday, according to Earth Sky.

Officials with the Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University said dozens of meteors will zoom through the sky per hour.

To get the best looks at this sight, people are advised to find an area with little to no light pollution and hope that it’s a cloud-free day.

People in the Northern Hemisphere will have the best viewing.

