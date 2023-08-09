Oak Grove High cheerleaders raise funds to perform in 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Kenya Ross
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OAK GROVE, La. (KNOE) - A high school cheerleading squad in West Carroll Parish is raising funds to perform in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Oak Grove High School’s six senior cheerleaders are trying to get the community involved in helping them raise money for this fun experience. The cheer team has been practicing all summer to stay in shape for their upcoming cheers and routines for football games - including getting ready to show off their cheering and dance skills on a national level.

“It was kind of planned the school year before, but just after we went to camp, we all decided that we wanted to go and made the commitment,” said cheer captain and Oak Grove High senior, Gracie Brister.

But first, it’s going to take some fundraising for all the girls.

“We have multiple fundraisers going on. We have a bingo that’s going on. We also have a painting paw fundraiser going on. And we have our markey board outside of our school,” said cheer co-captain and Oak Grove High senior Tegan O’Neal.

For their paw painting fundraiser, they’ve already started selling the paws that anyone can see outside of their old gym.

The team’s goal is to raise $36,000. The cheer team says they’re still selling paws to the community, and they’re going to start painting paws Thursday morning. For anyone who wants to support these senior cheerleaders, contact Oak Grove High School.

