Muscular Dystrophy Association thanks KNOE and viewers for ‘incredible impact’

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - From discovering the gene that causes Duchenne muscular dystrophy (MD) and setting the groundwork for the field of genetic medicine to having the first-ever gene therapy treatment approved by the FDA for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has made great strides in the research of MD.

President and CEO of the MDA, Donald S. Wood, Ph.D., thanks the KNOE staff and all of our viewers, both past and present, for their “incredible impact supporting MDA families that have led us to this point.”

